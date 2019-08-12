Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split less than eight months after their Christmas Wedding! This news has been confirmed by the singer’s rep.

A statement was released that reads in part:

“they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,”

“still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share, while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Miley and Liam exchanged vows at their home in Nashville, Tennessee on December 23, after dating on and off for 10 years.