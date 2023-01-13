Listen Live

Miley Cyrus dropped her new track and video for “Flowers”

Love it!

By Dirt/Divas

Miley announced that she has a new album coming. Fans are super excited for the first new album in three years coming out on March 10th.

Miley Cyrus Drops New Album Release Date And Cover!

The new single “Flowers” was released today with a video to boot! Check it out!

Great song Miley! But it does sound familiar… And if you’re thinking, where have a heard that tune before? Perhaps it’s borrowed from Bruno Mars “When I Was Your Man.”

Hopefully this doesn’t cause any copywrite issues, because the new track is fun and catchy!

