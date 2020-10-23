Miley Cyrus to Release Rock Album November 27th

In November 2018, Miley Cyrus’ Malibu home was destroyed in a wildfire. That fire, she says, was a beginning. And, from the ashes, she is releasing her new rock album, Plastic Hearts.

Miley Cryus released a hand-written statement on Twitter that reads:

“I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured our. Not just the record- its songs/ sounds but my whole f***ing life. NO ONE checks and ego like life itself.

Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.

Nature did what I now see as a favor + destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

She goes on to say that her collaborators had most of the music that burned at her place and she had been planning a EP series.

“But it never felt right to release ‘my story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it – ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In Triumph + gratitude, I present to you my 7th Studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

“Plastic Heart” Cover was shoot by Mick Rock who has worked with the most iconic people on the industry like Debbie Harry, David Bowie, Madonna, Joan Jett, Ramones, Freddie Mercury and a lot more icons. #PlasticHearts pic.twitter.com/VCGDfdCOFz — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) October 23, 2020



Recently, Miley has been lauded for her cover of “Zombie” by the Cranberries, part of the Save our Stages initiative. Check out her cover below:

Images: Miley Cyrus/ Twitter