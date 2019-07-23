Miley Cyrus Wants To Twerk With Britney Spears!

Miley has invited Brit to join her for a raunchy choreographed workout-featuring twerking.

The reason for this invite was because Britney posted an instagram story Wednesday of herself twerking in her own dance studio and clearly may need a few pointers! Miley quickly responded to the video saying

Isn’t this everyone @ home alone on a Wednesday evening?” Cyrus added: “@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo.”

Miley said last year that she’d love to work with Britney again- so this may be the opportunity.