MILLER HIGH LIFE IS SELLING CHAMPAGNE GLASSES BUILT FOR REMOTE TOASTS

The “Champagne of Beers”

By Kool Eats

Being True to their slogan, the beer company is selling their brew in a champagne bottle this holiday season along with champagne glasses that are built for remote toasts.

 

The glasses sit on special wood bases that are connected to WIFI, so when you both lift your glasses off the bases to toast, they light up.

 

The first batch went on sale yesterday for $19.03 and sold out immediately.  They say their next round will go on sale this Friday at MHLToastsFromAfar.com.

