Miller Lite Offering Free Beer For Super Bowl Fans Who Type Out ‘Ridiculously Long URL’

Miller Lite is roasting a competitor by hosting a giveaway for a free 6-pack of beer whenever Michelob Ultra’s ad plays during the big game.

Miller’s beef with Michelob is because they are promoting its 95-calorie beer as a healthier alternative to Miller Lite’s 96 calorie beer.

But the Molson Coors pilsner is making the case that it’s one extra calorie is worth it — and even makes all the difference.

So when the Michelob ad airs during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Miller Lite fans are invited to type an 836-character URL into their search browser to score $8 for a signature six-pack.