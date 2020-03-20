‘Minions’ Sequel Release Is Delayed!

Another movie featuring those little yellow dudes we all love was scheduled for a summer launch but has now been ditched!

The global coronavirus pandemic has forces producers to close the animation studies which are in France. This movie is titled Minions: The Rise of Gru and stars the voice of Steve Carell.

A statement released from the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri reads in part:

“In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government’s guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. “This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July,” he continues.

Other film launches delayed by the pandemic include James Bond movie No Time to Die, Black Widow, the Peter Rabbit sequel, Mulan, and A Quiet Place Part II.