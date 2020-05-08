Mirvish Promises”Hamilton” Will Be Rescheduled In Toronto

Mirvish sent an email to ticket-holders who requested refunds for cancelled performances on Thursday asking them to reconsider, offering priority access to seats should the production resume at a yet-to-be-determined date. Mirvish says it’s aiming to bring “Hamilton” back to the stage within the next 18 months.

Mirvish’s director of sales and marketing says the offer in the email, which was obtained by The Canadian Press, only applies to a “closed group of people.” “Hamilton” was scheduled to play 112 shows at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020. 37 performances did happen prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

