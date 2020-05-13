Missing Flying? You Can Still Buy The Food!

Some travellers may miss booking a flight, holding a suitcase and boarding pass, or even munching on an in-flight snack.

If you are missing food from the airplane, you’re in luck. Imperfect Foods, an online surplus-stock grocery delivery company, has got you covered.

According to the Washington Post, this week, the company is selling JetBlue airline cheese and snack trays. For three ounces of mixed cheeses, crackers, and dried cherries, you can get it all for $2.99.

Imperfect Foods chief executive Philip Behn said “This was one of our first COVID-19 food waste recovery opportunities.” Behn said they have sold 40,000 cheese and snack trays so far…

Julianna Bryan, a communications specialist, said JetBlue had to reduce its in-flight food and beverage service to minimize contact from the flight attendants to the passengers. However, the airline has donated leftover food to Feeding America, other food banks, and hospitals.