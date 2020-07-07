MLB is Set to Play a ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Now that the MLB Season is set to start, the Cardinals will play the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the iconic 1989 film “Field of Dreams.”

A small scale temporary 8,000 seat ballpark has been under construction, even through the pandemic at the Field of Dreams actual movie site. In all likely hood fans will not be able to attend the game on August 13th, which is too bad because this would have been the hottest baseball ticket of the year by far.

Picture credit: ballpark digest

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently training at Rogers Centre, their season begin in Tampa Bay on July 24th.