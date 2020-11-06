Model Sells Old Breast Implants As “Stress Balls” Makes Big Money!

A playboy model listed her old 32C breast implants on eBay as “Stress Balls” as a joke, and was shocked to find that people were willing to pay big bucks for them.

She sold them for 7,600 British pounds! Get this, she posted the implants for 89 pounds with shipping and handling at 4.99!

Izunia – who has starred in Playboy Poland, FHM Netherlands, and is a regular on adult channel Babestation – got the implants in 2018.

The eBay listing read: ‘THESE ARE NOT TO BE RE-USED. They’re for novelty souvenir purposes only. ‘They make great stress balls!

They’re the actual implants that were inside Izunia Motyl’s chest before she had new larger ones put in recently. ‘If requested, she can make a personal video of herself signing them for you. At no extra charge!’ The implants ended up selling for £7,600 on Tuesday after clocking up 22 bids.