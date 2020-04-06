Listen Live

Modern Family Will End This Week

By Dirt/Divas

After 11 seasons, the final show will air this week.  The much loved show stars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler-Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen.

Before the finale, a one-hour documentary will air chronicling the show’s incredible run and will also feature interviews with the cast.  There will also be behind-the-scenes footage and a look into the emotional final table read.

The show airs Wednesday on Global…. You’ll have to PVR it or the Masked Singer as its on CTV at the same time!

