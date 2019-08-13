Listen Live

Mom Charges $82 To Attend Her Kid’s Birthday Party!

This mom is naturally being slammed online!

By Kool Parents

A woman in the U.K. recently posted on a British website for moms about an issue with another mom.

 

A mom is throwing a 14th birthday party for her son at a go kart track, and she’s CHARGING everyone $82 to attend.  That includes $59 for the karts and $23 for transportation 80 miles round trip to and from the track.  She was going to hire a bus to accommodate 30 kids!

 

She also asked people to bring a lunch.  The kid is new to the school so mom wanted to invite the entire class- that’s 30 kids.  You can imagine the cost for 30 kids to go kart. 

 

One other mom even figured that the mom throwing the party is making a profit on this party!

 

