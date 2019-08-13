Mom Charges $82 To Attend Her Kid’s Birthday Party!

A woman in the U.K. recently posted on a British website for moms about an issue with another mom.

A mom is throwing a 14th birthday party for her son at a go kart track, and she’s CHARGING everyone $82 to attend. That includes $59 for the karts and $23 for transportation 80 miles round trip to and from the track. She was going to hire a bus to accommodate 30 kids!

She also asked people to bring a lunch. The kid is new to the school so mom wanted to invite the entire class- that’s 30 kids. You can imagine the cost for 30 kids to go kart.

One other mom even figured that the mom throwing the party is making a profit on this party!

