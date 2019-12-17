Mom & Dad: This is How to Trap Your ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Inside Your Phone or TV

We’re just about 1 week away from Christmas.

For parents, (like myself) who have adopted ‘Elf on the Shelf’ characters this is great news BECAUSE WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS!

Here are a couple of easy ones to carry you through the home stretch.

Elf on the Shelf Stuck Inside a TV

It’s sooooo easy, open Youtube, preferably on your SmartTV app if you have it.

Type into the search bar: Elf Stuck in TV.

**IMPORTANT** Wake up ahead of your children and press play on the video.

Somebody has brilliantly recorded a 60 minute long video of an Elf stuck in a TV.

Elf on the Shelf Call From a Phone