Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Mom & Dad: This is How to Trap Your ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Inside Your Phone or TV

You can do this one while lying in bed

By Darryl on the Drive

We’re just about 1 week away from Christmas.

For parents, (like myself) who have adopted ‘Elf on the Shelf’ characters this is great news BECAUSE WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS!

Here are a couple of easy ones to carry you through the home stretch.

Elf on the Shelf Stuck Inside a TV

  • It’s sooooo easy, open Youtube, preferably on your SmartTV app if you have it.
  • Type into the search bar: Elf Stuck in TV.
  • **IMPORTANT** Wake up ahead of your children and press play on the video.
  • Somebody has brilliantly recorded a 60 minute long video of an Elf stuck in a TV.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You’re welcome once again 😝😝😝 #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas

A post shared by Itty Bits Designs LLC-Est 2014 (@ittybitsdesigns) on

Elf on the Shelf Call From a Phone

  • Download the free app ‘Real Elf on the Shelf Call
  • It’s available for Apple iPhone or iPad
  • You can now set a time and schedule for the Elf to call your phone
  • There are options to personalize each Elf call
  • It appears on the call display
  • You can take the fun a step further and start a chat with an Elf

 

Related posts

Get Swaddled Like a Baby for Physical Therapy

Christmas Dinner in a Can for Vegans & Vegetarians

STUDY: People Drive More Carefully with a Cake in their Car