Mom & Dad: This is How to Trap Your ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Inside Your Phone or TV
You can do this one while lying in bed
We’re just about 1 week away from Christmas.
For parents, (like myself) who have adopted ‘Elf on the Shelf’ characters this is great news BECAUSE WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS!
Here are a couple of easy ones to carry you through the home stretch.
Elf on the Shelf Stuck Inside a TV
- It’s sooooo easy, open Youtube, preferably on your SmartTV app if you have it.
- Type into the search bar: Elf Stuck in TV.
- **IMPORTANT** Wake up ahead of your children and press play on the video.
- Somebody has brilliantly recorded a 60 minute long video of an Elf stuck in a TV.
Elf on the Shelf Call From a Phone
- Download the free app ‘Real Elf on the Shelf Call‘
- It’s available for Apple iPhone or iPad
- You can now set a time and schedule for the Elf to call your phone
- There are options to personalize each Elf call
- It appears on the call display
- You can take the fun a step further and start a chat with an Elf