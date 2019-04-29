Listen Live

Mom Wins The Lottery By Forgetting How Old Her Kid Is!

Sometimes it pays to forget!

By Kool Parents

Mom’s never forget important dates, like their kid’s Birthdays…Right?  But if they do- it must be for a good reason.

There’s a mom who lives outside of Detroit named Antoinette Ousley and when she plays the lottery, she does what a lot of us do and picks numbers based on significant dates in her life; like her kid’s birthday or perhaps their ages!

Antoinette’s kid just turned 20, however she forgot and marked the number 19 instead of 20…By accidentally marking 19- she matched all five numbers needed to win a jackpot of 78 Grand!

 

Here’s the full Story

Related posts

Mom’s Kool Kitchen

A High School In Texas Just Implemented A Dress Code For Parents!

Move Over Helicopter Parents The Snowplow Parents Are Here And They Are Much Worse!