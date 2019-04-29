Mom Wins The Lottery By Forgetting How Old Her Kid Is!

Mom’s never forget important dates, like their kid’s Birthdays…Right? But if they do- it must be for a good reason.

There’s a mom who lives outside of Detroit named Antoinette Ousley and when she plays the lottery, she does what a lot of us do and picks numbers based on significant dates in her life; like her kid’s birthday or perhaps their ages!

Antoinette’s kid just turned 20, however she forgot and marked the number 19 instead of 20…By accidentally marking 19- she matched all five numbers needed to win a jackpot of 78 Grand!

