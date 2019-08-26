Mommy Burnout Is Real! Health Experts Suggest A “Momcation”

A recent study revealed that moms work on average of 98 hours a week, which is equivalent to working two full-time jobs and working overtime.

Health experts say that self-care isn’t optional for moms, and that they should take time away from kids and partner to recharge the batteries!

Experts says that even two-days makes a huge difference, as it can improve relationships with her spouse and teaches kids about balance in family roles.

Mom’s don’t feel guilty, you’ve earned it!