Listen Live

Mom’s Agree, The Best Mother’s Day Gift Is This!

Getting a good night’s sleep!

By Kool Parents

Four in 10 moms just want to stay in bed this Mother’s Day!

 

A new survey wanted to know what mom really wants on their special day and found that moms just want to sleep!

 

Two-thirds of moms said that they would be a better parent if they could just get better sleep at night!

WHAT’S KEEPING MOMS UP AT NIGHT IN 2021?

 

 

  1. My kid(s) being home during the day for remote learning
  2. Working from home
  3. The pandemic
  4. Not having childcare
  5. General stress

Related posts

The Things Keeping Moms ‘Up At Night’ Right Now

VACCINATED WOMEN ARE SELLING THEIR BREAST MILK

How Many Hours Your Child Should Sleep At Night