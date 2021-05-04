Mom’s Agree, The Best Mother’s Day Gift Is This!
Getting a good night’s sleep!
Four in 10 moms just want to stay in bed this Mother’s Day!
A new survey wanted to know what mom really wants on their special day and found that moms just want to sleep!
Two-thirds of moms said that they would be a better parent if they could just get better sleep at night!
WHAT’S KEEPING MOMS UP AT NIGHT IN 2021?
- My kid(s) being home during the day for remote learning
- Working from home
- The pandemic
- Not having childcare
- General stress