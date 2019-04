Cost: FREE!

Monarch butterflies are fascinating creatures that migrate thousands of kilometers to Mexico over winter. They are species at risk in Ontario and Canada, due to many factors. Learn more about these beautiful insects while helping the Land Trust count the number of monarchs on one of our protected properties.

There are two sessions, 12:30pm-2:30pm and 3pm-5pm

Please register to attend:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/monarch-madness-tickets-55783614292