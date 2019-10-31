Montreal Has Delayed Halloween Until Friday

I’m not sure this has ever happened before?

Quebec Premier François Legault has left it up to Municipalities to decide whether to encourage trick-or-treating tonight or tomorrow night.

BREAKING: Montreal is postponing Halloween (this is not a joke) https://t.co/4aQzzTXge8 — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) October 30, 2019

Along with Montreal, at least 9 City’s in the Province are following along with the decision. All due to the amount of rainfall and the safety issues it could pose for families and children tonight.

It never fails that the weather turns ugly for Halloween, rain, sleet or snow and everything in between.

Do you agree that Halloween should be put back one day??