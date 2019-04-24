More And More Couples Are Getting A Sleep Divorce!

Does this sound like you? You’re a light sleeping and your partner snores like a truck…

Your partners wants you to sleep in the same bed, but you’re at the point where you need to sleep and co-sleeping is no longer important to you.

The only time you sleep in the same bed is when you’re on vacation or when people stay over and you need your guest room back.

It’s estimated that about 25% of couples sleep separately and this number has been on the raise in recent years! Also the residential construction industry has reported a substantial increase in two master suits in custom homes!

So what exactly is behind this new sleep arrangement? Experts say that there are many reasons that include having different schedules…Perhaps he’s a night owl and you like to go to bed early.

Disrupted sleep, like when one snores or tosses and turns all night! Different habits in bed can also be an issue like when one likes to fall asleep with the TV on and the other doesn’t. Or perhaps the glow of the smart phone keeps you up?

This is all normal and totally fine! According to experts, you can still be happily married and sleep in separate beds! After all, if you’re exhausted- there’s no why sex is happening or even a decent conversation…

