More Changing News About TV Hosts!

In TV host news! No, not the one you’re thinking of.

Vanna White is set to HOST Wheel of Fortune! This isn’t her first time doing such, as she did it back in 1996 to cover Pat Sajak from when he had bronchitis.

Pat is currently undergoing surgery due to intestinal issues.

Vanna will take over in the interim, and her hosting duties will premier on December 9th. Pat even joked that this could become permanent!

Are you tuning in?