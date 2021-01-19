More People Are Into Self-Care Routines Then Ever Before!
A new study finds that seven out of 10 adults will be taking more time for self-care in 2021.
The survey commissioned by a wellness software company examined people’s self-care habits and the possibility of whether they see themselves investing in self-care more in the future. The results showed that 67% of people agree personal self-care routines they developed during the pandemic have become a permanent part of their daily life.
When asked which activities people consider self-care, 47% said at-home spa rituals were their go-to. Other well-received activities include going to an actual spa (41%), getting a manicure/pedicure (36%), and getting a haircut (34%).
According to the research, three-quarters of people believe self-care can relieve stress and will try nearly anything to get their stress relief.
WHAT DO PEOPLE DO FOR SELF-CARE?
- At-home spa rituals 47%
- Visiting the spa for treatments 41%
- Getting a mani/Pedi at a nail salon 36%
- Getting a haircut at a salon/barber 34%
- Home hair treatments 34%
- Exercising outdoors 33%
- Working out in a gym 31%
- Getting hair colored at a salon 30%
- Taking a fitness class of any kind 29%
- Meditating 28%
- Buying new clothes or grooming products 26%
- Socializing outside the home 24%
- Outdoor exercise classes 22%
- Cleaning and decorating my home 22%
- Talking to a therapist 22%