More People Are Into Self-Care Routines Then Ever Before!

The survey commissioned by a wellness software company examined people’s self-care habits and the possibility of whether they see themselves investing in self-care more in the future. The results showed that 67% of people agree personal self-care routines they developed during the pandemic have become a permanent part of their daily life.

When asked which activities people consider self-care, 47% said at-home spa rituals were their go-to. Other well-received activities include going to an actual spa (41%), getting a manicure/pedicure (36%), and getting a haircut (34%).

According to the research, three-quarters of people believe self-care can relieve stress and will try nearly anything to get their stress relief.

WHAT DO PEOPLE DO FOR SELF-CARE?