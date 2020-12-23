MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS OF PEOPLE WILL BUY PRESENTS FOR THEIR PETS

People love their pets, sometimes more than they love other people! So why not shower them with squeaky toys and treats this year!

According to a new survey, more than two-thirds of people say they’re going to make sure their pets are well-taken care of during the holidays.

77% of dog owners and 71% of cat owners say they’re buying special gifts and treats for their pets this year.

More than 90% say they consider their pets a part of the family.