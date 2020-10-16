Listen Live

Morgan Freeman Celebrates 26 Years Of Shawshank Redemption

1994 was a good year!

By Dirt/Divas

Morgan Freeman shared a few photos from the film and thanked the fans, who made Shawshank Redemption, one of the most loved films of all time. Morgan Freeman played the character of Red in Shawshank Redemption.

Morgan Freeman wrote, “It has been 26 years since #ShawshankRedemption came out in theaters and I’m still thankful to everyone who made our box office flop one of the most beloved movies of all time (sic).”

 

Related posts

You Could Have Lunch With Matt Damon And Ben Affleck!

You Can Own Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ Guitar, And Help A Good Cause

John Cena Gets Married In Florida