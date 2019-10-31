Most Canadian Homes Have already Gone Through 3 Boxes Of Halloween Candy!

A recent study at the University of Ottawa has concluded that 93% of Canadian households have already bought and eaten two boxes of candy intended for Halloween, and are working on a third.

The University started tracking Halloween candy sales once available in August, and found that Canadians have no impulse control when it comes to fun size chocolate bars.

Between August and October 31st- the majority of Canadians are already gone through 2 boxes and are at least working on their third.

More