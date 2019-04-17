Most Common Memories From Your Childhood!

The study asked 2000 adults to recall their favourite memories and most of them can’t recall anything any earlier than the age of 4. Of what people could recall, holidays were the number one memory that people had with almost 80% of people saying that they enjoyed them more as kids than now as adults! A lot of memories seem to be around outdoor activities…

Here are the 10 things you’re most likely to remember from when you were a kid.

1. Christmas with your family.

2. Going to the beach.

3. Going to your grandparents’ house.

4. Hearing the music from the ice cream truck.

5. Playing in the park.

6. Getting an allowance.

7. Buying candy.

8. Learning to ride a bike.

9. Playing on the playground.

10. Getting a pet.

The survey also found 7 in 10 parents have tried to recreate a fond memory from their childhood, so their kids could experience it too.

