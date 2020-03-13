Most Late Night Shows Are Suspended

NBC and CBS have announced that they stop production on its popular late night shows for at least two weeks.

A Statement from NBC reads:

Starting Friday, “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will suspend production through a previously planned hiatus, which had been scheduled for the week of March 23. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CBS’ said “Late Show” would forgo production of three original broadcast scheduled for next week and would instead move into a hiatus through March 30. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” CBS said.

Colbert, Meyers and SNL are also on hiatus until the end of the month at least.