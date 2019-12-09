Listen Live

Most People Sext for Non-Sexual Reasons?

Apparently if you sext with someone because you're feeling naughty, you're in the minority.

By Kool Tech

According to a new study out of Texas Tech University, believe it or not, the majority of people sext for non-sexual reasons.

 

The researchers found there are three equally-common reasons why people say they sext with their partner:

 

 

1.  To get reassurance that their partner is still into them.

 

2.  As a favour to their partner, knowing that they’ll get a non-sexual favour in return eventually.  For example, they sext and in return, their partner takes them out to dinner.

 

3.  And finally, one-third of people sext for the traditional sexual reasons.

 

 

The researchers also didn’t find any differences between people of different ages, genders, or sexual orientations; those three motivations are equally split across every group.

