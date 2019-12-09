Most People Sext for Non-Sexual Reasons?

According to a new study out of Texas Tech University, believe it or not, the majority of people sext for non-sexual reasons.

The researchers found there are three equally-common reasons why people say they sext with their partner:

1. To get reassurance that their partner is still into them.

2. As a favour to their partner, knowing that they’ll get a non-sexual favour in return eventually. For example, they sext and in return, their partner takes them out to dinner.

3. And finally, one-third of people sext for the traditional sexual reasons.

The researchers also didn’t find any differences between people of different ages, genders, or sexual orientations; those three motivations are equally split across every group.