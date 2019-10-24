Most Popular Dog Names For 2020!

Just like a baby, your four-legged friend is about to become a huge part of your life and you need to make sure your new pet has a solid handle for those interactions at the dog park.

New data has predicted what the most popular names for our puppy pals are likely to be next year, and popular culture has had a big influence.

Dog Bone brand, Tasty Bone, has revealed that almost one in five dogs are named after a movie character, at least they were last year.

Popular names included: Jarvis and Loki as well as Harley…Luke was a big name after the release of Star Wars..

The predicted name trends for 2020 are:

Charlie

Loki

Harley

Elsa

Bella

Luke

Simba

Lady

Millie

Maggie

What about people names for dogs? Like Jake, Henry or Martha? After all- you treat them like humans!