Most Popular Way To Cook Bacon

So how do you COOK your bacon?  In a pan or in the oven?  

By Kool Eats

An old poll a while back found 70% of the bacon we consume is eaten at breakfast.  11% is eaten at lunch, and 17% at dinner on things like burgers and salads.  The remaining 2% is eaten as a snack.

 

A recent survey of 1,300 people ranked the four most popular ways to cook it.  And there’s a clear favourite . . .

 

1.  In a skillet or frying pan, 46% of the vote.

2.  In the oven, 18%.

3.  In the microwave, 14%.

4.  On the grill, 2%.

18% of people said they don’t cook bacon.  And the remaining 2% either weren’t sure, or said they cook it some other way.  (Like how?  In the sun?)

