MOTO SYNERGY MYSTERY RIDE 2020

Don’t have any plans for the weekend of July 17, 18 & 19 2020?

Check out our touchless, contactless, family-oriented charity event!

Pick one of the 7 regions you would like to ride or drive. Regions include: York, Georgian Triangle, Muskoka/Parry Sound, Grey Bruce, Simcoe County, Niagara and the Kawarthas

Register for the event

On July 16th you will receive an email with 10 locations in your area

Pick 5

Visit the 5 locations anytime on July 17, 18th and 19th and send us your selfies

Complete the tour and receive a Moto Synergy riding patch and a tax receipt for your registration!

$30 per bike or vechicle

Use #motosynergy2020 (account must be public)

Visit www.motosynergy.com to pick your region and register

Check out www.MotoSynergy.com and consider participating in a family friendly weekend sightseeing adventure visiting some of Ontario’s most beautiful landmarks all while supporting an incredible local charity called COPE Service Dogs

All people and all vehicles welcomed!

Earn a patch/decal if you complete the challenge!

$100 sponsorship opportunities available!