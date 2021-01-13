Mountain Dew Is Launching A Giant Body Pillow!

Last week Mountain Dew introduced a new permanent watermelon flavour and now you can take the dew into the bedroom with a new body pillow.

The newest item on your wish list looks exactly as you’d picture it. The green bottle and label have been transformed into a huge, fluffy pillow that you can spoon and cuddle to your heart’s content. It’s approximately 4.5 feet tall and 1.6 feet wide, so it’s certainly not a small body pillow to cuddle with.

“The DEW Body Pillow is a larger-than-life replica of an MTN DEW bottle, perfect for those cold, winter nights when all you need is the comfort of your MTN DEW to give you those warm, fuzzy feelings,” press materials read.

You’ll be able to get your own DEW Body Pillow at the online DEW Store likely in March 2021