Mountain Dew Is Releasing A Cookbook!

In celebration of Mountain Dew’s 80th Anniversary, the brand is releasing the “Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes.”

This is a collection of about 40 recipes either made by fans, inspired by fans, or just enjoyed by fans.

Some of the recipes include green pancakes, green eggs and ham, salsa, barbecue sauces Mountain Dew-infused pickles, jalapeño poppers, and Mountain Dew flushes.

The cookbook will be available for sale for a limited time on the Mountain Dew online store the week of Nov. 16, according to the company. It will cost $30.