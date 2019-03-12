Listen Live

Move Over “Elf On A Shelf!” “Peeps On A Perch” Is Here Just In Time For Easter!

WILL “PEEP ON A PERCH” BE THE EASTER VERSION OF “ELF ON A SHELF”?

By Kool Mornings

The makers of Peeps REALLY want this idea to catch on.  For the second year in a row, they’re selling “Peep on a Perch” sets, which are supposed to be the Easter version of “Elf on a Shelf.”

It comes with an oversized Peep stuffed animal, and a book explaining how it assists the Easter Bunny, and SPIES on kids to make sure they behave in the lead-up to Easter.

Each “Peep on a Perch” set costs $33, but you can get them on Amazon right now.  They’re intended for kids between 3 and 7.

