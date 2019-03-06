Move Over MayoChup, Heinz Is Making More Hybrids!

View this post on Instagram

I guess we’re now waiting for Mayoshire and Mayo57 sauces from Heinz. Spotted by Jennifer B at H-E-B.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #mayomust #mayocue #sauces #heinz #food #foodpics #foodie #instafood #instagood #foodstagram #foodporn #eeeeeats #nom #nomnomnom