Move Over MayoChup, Heinz Is Making More Hybrids!

This begs the question, what else can be mixed together?

By Kool Eats

Remember when Heinz made Mayo-Ketchup or “Mayochup?”

Well, apparently it was a huge success and with that being said, Heinz has decided to mayonnaise up two other products.  

A mayo-mustard combo called “Mayomust”, and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called “Mayocue” are on the way…

So if you like Mayo and Barbecue sauce on a burger, you will soon be able to squirt your favourite condiments using one bottle!  Same goes if you like a mustard, mayo combo!

