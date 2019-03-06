Move Over MayoChup, Heinz Is Making More Hybrids! Post navigation < > This begs the question, what else can be mixed together? By Charlie Kool Eats 06.03.2019 Facebook Twitter Remember when Heinz made Mayo-Ketchup or “Mayochup?” Well, apparently it was a huge success and with that being said, Heinz has decided to mayonnaise up two other products. A mayo-mustard combo called “Mayomust”, and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called “Mayocue” are on the way… So if you like Mayo and Barbecue sauce on a burger, you will soon be able to squirt your favourite condiments using one bottle! Same goes if you like a mustard, mayo combo! More View this post on Instagram I guess we’re now waiting for Mayoshire and Mayo57 sauces from Heinz. Spotted by Jennifer B at H-E-B.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #mayomust #mayocue #sauces #heinz #food #foodpics #foodie #instafood #instagood #foodstagram #foodporn #eeeeeats #nom #nomnomnom A post shared by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on Mar 2, 2019 at 11:01am PST