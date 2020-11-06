Move Shot in Orillia Screening at Sunset Barrie Drive-in This Weekend
The World Premiere of "Cup of Cheer An Xmas Rated Comedy"
‘Cup of Cheer‘ An X-Rated Comedy is premiering at the Sunset Barrie Drive-in this weekend
In a comedic shakeup of every cheesy Christmas movie, a big city journalist goes to a small town for the holidays and finds herself in an unlikely romance with the owner of a struggling hot cocoa shop.
The movie was filmed in Orillia and Toronto.
The cast will be doing a Q & A session following tonight’s (Nov. 6th) screening.
‘Cup of Cheer’ is part of a Sunset Barrie Drive-in double feature tonight with ‘Bad Santa.’ You can watch it Saturday, November 7th and 8th, tickets are here.
