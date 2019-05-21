Movie Theatre Offers ‘Bring Your Dog Night’ AND ‘Bottomless Wine’
Who's driving the dog home now?
Theatres are pulling out all the stops to peel us away from the comforts of streaming at home. Last week we learned you can watch a movie in a double-bed with pillows & blanket in Switzerland. The financial district in New York City has screens that offer this as well.
A theatre in Texas has a different incentive. They’re offering special movie nights with your dog AND with purchase of an Adult Ticket, you get ‘bottomless wine.’
Puppies? ✔ Movies? ✔ Free unlimited wine? ✔✔! Next Friday & Saturday only. Get your tickets online now! Adults only, 21 and up. Tell your friends! Don’t have a dog but want to wine it up and pet other dogs? This is the place for you too! Make it a date night at K9C. We will be playing a surprise dog-themed movie that you’ll find out when you arrive 🐶🎬🍾 #k9cinemas #dogfriendly #movietheater #bottomlesswine #allarewelcome #freewine #pleaseshare
The theatre has large couch style seating that your dog can stretch right out on. You better time bathroom breaks just right though.
Obviously there’s only one movie your dog wants to see…
#ADogsJourney is NOW PLAYING! Tag your pack and bring them to the theater. Get tickets here: https://t.co/9JGNBJxfss pic.twitter.com/r0vcZitPYz
— A Dog’s Journey (@a_dogs_journey) May 17, 2019
Who’s driving us home after?
Interested in a late show tonight with your pup and free wine? Bring your GOT party to us. We’re going to show the finale to GOT tonight at midnight AND tomorrow night at 8. Especially if you work late or are off tomorrow and are looking for a place to unwind and get your pup out go ahead and reserve your ticket at k9cinemas.com/tickets before it’s too late!