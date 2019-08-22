Play games, win prizes, dance along to DJ’s songs…and sample the Hawaiian snacks from Chef Wickie. Smoked Pork Tacos…Hawaiian Sweet Potato Salad…Fried Coconut Rum Ice Cream. Plus, bring 3 friends and enjoy a complimentary plate of nachos and a round of refreshments as a little mahalo from your friends at Flying Monkeys! It’s Moxie’s Hawaiian Luau Patio Party, Thursday August 22nd. Hosted by Flying Monkeys and Barrie’s Best Mix 107-5 Kool FM!