Mr. Dressup to be Inducted on Canada’s Walk of Fame

Children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, best known as Mr. Dressup will be honoured and inducted onto Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Mr. Dressup first appeared on TV in 1967 and continued to capture our childhood imaginations until 1996. My daily routine was to watch Fred Penner followed by Mr. Dressup.

When Mr. Dressup opened the “tickle trunk” he opened our imaginations. He made all of us want to pick up a marker and draw characters. He encouraged fun.

The Tree house Set which was the home of Casey and Finnegan is still on display today in the CBC Toronto foyer.

