MTV May Remove Micheal Jackson’s Name From The Vanguard Award

MTV is reportedly going to remove The King Of Pop’s name from the award following the string of allegations made again MJ in the controversial” Leaving Neverland” documentary.

If the reports are right, MTV may be considering cutting ties with Michael Jackson’s name for its annual awards which is set for this August.

The late Micheal Jackson received the Vanguard Award in 1988, and MTV renamed it in his honour in 1991.

Some of the music stars to be honoured with the prestigious gong include Rihanna, Beyonce, Kanye West, Britney Spears, U2 and Jennifer Lopez, who took home the trophy last year.