Mulan will be Released on Disney+ But it Will Cost You Extra

Mulan was supposed to be released on March 27th then was rescheduled for a July 24th release in theatres, only for that date to be cancelled.

Disney has now confirmed in an investors call that they will release the live-action remake of their classic animated film to Disney+, aiming for a September 4th release.

But there’s a catch…

Disney will be releasing it through a new “premium access” model that will probably cost you about $29.99 to access the movie. This is a way for the company to make up for $3 billion in financial losses during COVID-19 pandemic.

