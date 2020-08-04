Listen Live

Mulan will be Released on Disney+ But it Will Cost You Extra

September 4th is the new anticipated release date

By Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Mulan was supposed to be released on March 27th then was rescheduled for a July 24th release in theatres, only for that date to be cancelled.

Disney has now confirmed in an investors call that they will release the live-action remake of their classic animated film to Disney+, aiming for a September 4th release.

But there’s a catch…

Disney will be releasing it through a new “premium access” model that will probably cost you about $29.99 to access the movie. This is a way for the company to make up for $3 billion in financial losses during COVID-19 pandemic.

 

