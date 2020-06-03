MUST SEE: A 10 Year-Old From T.O. Got the ‘Golden Buzzer’ on AGT

We’re watching our favourite family show together last night, (new season of AGT was recorded before March this year) and I look over and my wife is crying because of Roberta Battaglia’s performance.

We’re already glued to the TV once we realize she’s Canadian and close to home for us too. Then you hear she’s ONLY 10, but it’s her larger than life voice that immediately captures the attention of everybody.

Roberta Battaglia has punched her ticket to Hollywood with this amazing display of ability and she’ll be among AGT’s best competing on the LIVE shows!!