MUST SEE: Dave Grohl Rewards 10-Year-Old Drummer With Her Own Theme Music!

It's not Everlong, but it's catchy!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Remember a few weeks ago we chatted about Dave Grohl being the BEST?

I mean he’s really cool.

Well after losing his drum battle to viral 10-year-old drumming sensation from England, Nandi Bushell, Dave decided to serve some serious tunes!

In her honour, Grohl wrote her a new theme song. Why? “Every superhero needs a theme song” he said.

Check it out below, his daughters gave him help with it!

Dave Freakin Grohl, he’s the best.

