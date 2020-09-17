MUST SEE: Dave Grohl Rewards 10-Year-Old Drummer With Her Own Theme Music!

Remember a few weeks ago we chatted about Dave Grohl being the BEST?

I mean he’s really cool.

Well after losing his drum battle to viral 10-year-old drumming sensation from England, Nandi Bushell, Dave decided to serve some serious tunes!

In her honour, Grohl wrote her a new theme song. Why? “Every superhero needs a theme song” he said.

Check it out below, his daughters gave him help with it!

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

Dave Freakin Grohl, he’s the best.