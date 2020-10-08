Listen Live

MUST WATCH: A Viral TikTok Comparing Men To Women…In The Living Department!

Men and women are very different animals, although from the same species, and this TikTok aims to PROVE IT!

Madelyn Krueger posted this short video yesterday to say goodbye to her own space, and crashing at her partner’s.

Yeah the difference between the two? Night and day.

Check it out:

@madelynkruegerWhen it’s your turn to stay at HIS place.. ##dontletthisflop ##fyp ##help ##college

♬ It’s The Hard Knock Life – Annie Movie

OKAY THAT IS GROSS. Like I lived with five girls, and that was the nastiest place in the world. I think it just depends on the person eh? LOL!

