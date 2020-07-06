MUST WATCH: An Incredible Video That Got Hollywood Execs Interested!

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS.

Twitter and TikTok have become synonymous with each other and this story is one of the reasons why.

Julian Bass posted his short video of him transforming into his favourite superheroes! Using “Watermelon Sugar” and SFX to help him out!

Check it out below:

if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated pic.twitter.com/GrKlIRxg3J — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) July 2, 2020

This got love from Robert Iger (VP of Disney), Zack Braff, James Gunn, Matthew Cherry and so many more!

Make no mistake, Julian is definitely on the up now!