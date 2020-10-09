MUST WATCH: An Update To Dave Grohl Vs. Nandi Bushell (Viral 10 Year Old Drummer)
This is 1000 percent getting me through quarantine. That and Schitt's Creek.
Over the past few months in lockdown, we’ve been learning that Dave Grohl is the BEST. I mean time after time, he proves it!
Well the third and potentially, final instalment of his ongoing drum battle with 10-year-old viral drummer Nandi Bushell has finally arrived.
In the last meeting, Grohl had written a song about Bushell, saying she’s a rock superhero, with the help of his three daughters.
Well, Nandi felt it was time to give back! Check it out below:
This is so cute and awesome, I hope it encourages kids to pick up instruments and start practising!