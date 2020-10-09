MUST WATCH: An Update To Dave Grohl Vs. Nandi Bushell (Viral 10 Year Old Drummer)

Over the past few months in lockdown, we’ve been learning that Dave Grohl is the BEST. I mean time after time, he proves it!

Well the third and potentially, final instalment of his ongoing drum battle with 10-year-old viral drummer Nandi Bushell has finally arrived.

In the last meeting, Grohl had written a song about Bushell, saying she’s a rock superhero, with the help of his three daughters.

Well, Nandi felt it was time to give back! Check it out below:

This is so cute and awesome, I hope it encourages kids to pick up instruments and start practising!