MUST WATCH: Fleetwood Mac, Cran-Rasberry Juice, and TikTok!

The internet lost it’s collective mind two weeks ago over a TikTok that was a total VIBE.

Seriously, watch this and tell me you’re not transported to whatever region this legend is in:

Just, incredible right? Twitter blew up with so many retweets and quote tweets saying how they wish 2020 was just like this very short moment.

Well “Dreams”, the iconic cut from 1974’s “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac has reentered the streaming charts! The song and album as a whole have received a massive bump due to this Tiktok!

Craziest part? Doggface lives in an RV with no running water and raised 10 K to buy himself a new one!

THIS IS ALL LEADING UP TO THIS FINAL INCREDIBLE MOMENT HERE:

THAT IS MICK FLEETWOOD OF FLEETWOOD MAC paying tribute to the legend Doggface, and even commenting that the pair have to unite post-pandemic.

I love the internet so much. Go listen to Rumors for the millionth time, it’s a perfect album.Maybe sip on some Cran-Rasberry juice, cause you know I AM!