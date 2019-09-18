Listen Live

MUST WATCH: Kodi Lee’s AGT Finals Performance Will Move You

My pick for the win

By Darryl on the Drive

Kodi Lee was born visually impaired and diagnosed with autism at 4 years-old. When he sits down in front of a piano, it all goes away.

His AGT journey began with a Golden Buzzer from judge, Gabrielle Union. (Get the tissues ready)

From the start you could sense that this had the potential to be an incredible run and it continued during the AGT Quarter Finals.

At this point there is nothing stopping Kodi Lee as he made his AGT Semi-Finals appearance.

Last night, Kodi Lee took the stage during the AGT Finals and it might have been the best performance of the entire season. It was his rendition of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You.”

Tonight is the AGT Finale, will Kodi Lee be the million dollar winner??

