MUST WATCH: Namdi And Grohl: The FINAL SAGA!

I love how this story keeps developing and developing, involving 10-year-old viral drummer Namdi Bushell and rock god, Dave Grohl.

The pair have battled on the drums over the internet over the past few months, and now? The battle has ended with a sweet deal.

The pair chatted for the first time ever on a video call hosted by the New York Times!

This is so cute, check it out:

Hopefully we’ll hear them perform together in 2021-2022!