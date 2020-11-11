Listen Live

MUST WATCH: The Master’s Making A Skip-To-My-Lou Shot!

This should make a golf AND1 mixtape.

2020 is a crazy year, it’s only fitting we get a HIGHLIGHT like this!

Check out this INSANE shot from Jon Rahm at the Masters! Augusta’s 16th hole is known for it’s giant water hazard, which is often shot at during a practice round.

Folks try and skip their ball across the water.

Rahm, he did it!

 

INSANE!

 

