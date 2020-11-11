MUST WATCH: The Master’s Making A Skip-To-My-Lou Shot!
This should make a golf AND1 mixtape.
2020 is a crazy year, it’s only fitting we get a HIGHLIGHT like this!
Check out this INSANE shot from Jon Rahm at the Masters! Augusta’s 16th hole is known for it’s giant water hazard, which is often shot at during a practice round.
Folks try and skip their ball across the water.
Rahm, he did it!
His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH
— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020
INSANE!