MUST WATCH: The Master’s Making A Skip-To-My-Lou Shot!

2020 is a crazy year, it’s only fitting we get a HIGHLIGHT like this!

Check out this INSANE shot from Jon Rahm at the Masters! Augusta’s 16th hole is known for it’s giant water hazard, which is often shot at during a practice round.

Folks try and skip their ball across the water.

Rahm, he did it!

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

INSANE!